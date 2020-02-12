CONYERS – A Conyers Police car was rammed and a shot fired during a traffic stop and subsequent chase Tuesday night in Conyers. It is unknown at the moment if any suspects were injured. Two officers suffered minor injuries. The GBI has been called in to investigate.
According to reports, about 6:45 p.m., a Conyers Police license plate reader tagged a vehicle traveling along Iris Drive as having been reported stolen. Two officers initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Microtel Inn and Suites at 1400 Old McDonough Highway.
As the two officers approached the vehicle, the driver put it into reverse, backed up and rammed one of the patrol cars. One of the officers fired a shot into the vehicle as it fled the scene.
The officers pursued the vehicle and deputies from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit. The vehicle was chased into DeKalb County, but officers lost sight of the vehicle when after it turned onto I-20 East at Evans Mill Road, and the chase was discontinued.
As is standard procedure in Georgia, the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigations) was requested by the Conyers Police Department to investigate the officer-involved shooting. This is the 15th officer-involved shooting in the state the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2020.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review.
