WASHINGTON, DC - Officer Troy Quick of the Conyers Police Department was one of 19 law enforcement officers receiving the Third Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Police.
Quick was the only officer from Georgia receiving the award. His nomination reads:
“Officer Quick is making a lasting impact on the youth within his community. As a School Resource Officer at Rockdale County High School, Officer Quick has been able to help a number of students leave gang life. Whether it is though the mentoring sessions he coordinates for students, donating items to families in need, or just taking an interest in student’s daily lives, Officer Quick is a true example of dedication and service.”
Attorney General William P. Barr and Justice Department leadership announced the recipients today, recognizing the exceptional work of 19 law enforcement officers and deputies from 12 jurisdictions across the country.
“Honoring and supporting the work of law enforcement officers and deputies is a top priority for the Trump Administration, and today is an opportunity for me to personally express my gratitude and commitment to those who risk their lives daily to protect our communities,” said Barr. “The Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing honors exceptional police officers and the vital public service they provide. The brave men and women in law enforcement are engaged in an unrelenting and often unacknowledged fight to keep our communities safe each and every day. It is an honor to thank them for their service.”
The Attorney General’s Award recognizes individual state, local, and tribal sworn rank-and-file police officers and deputies for exceptional efforts in policing. The awarded officers and deputies have demonstrated active engagement with the community in one of three areas: criminal investigations, field operations or innovations in community policing. The Department received 199 nominations for 414 individuals ranging from state police departments, to local police, to campus public safety agencies. This award highlights the work that troopers, officers and deputies do to prevent, intervene in, and respond to crime and public safety issues.
This is the second federal award for the Conyers School Resource Officer program this year. In March, the Conyers Police Department was the only law enforcement agency in the state of Georgia to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice as a grantee success story for its School Resource Officer (SRO) program.
Conyers Police first dedicated one full-time school resource officer in 1994 at Rockdale County High School. A second officer was added in 2016 after Conyers was awarded the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing (COPS) grant in 2015. The grant funded one additional full-time school resource officer for three years. With the addition of just one officer, the benefits were immediately evident.
In its grantee success story, Conyers Police explained how adding the second SRO (Quick) has improved the situation at Rockdale County High School:
“Increasing the staff by just one officer has allowed for the distribution of workload and given more time for the officers to get to know the students. Also, we chose to select one female (Officer Charlene Smith) and one male (Officer Troy Quick) to have both genders represented at the schools. This has allowed for the students to be more comfortable with the officer of their choice when it comes to building a trusting relationship with the SRO.
“The new male SRO has been very active in sports programs at the high school and encourages physical fitness, team building, and other positive interactions rather than merely portraying a law enforcement officer in the school. It is almost as common to see him out of uniform as in his uniform interacting with the students therefore making him more approachable to some people. The female SRO has participated in the RARE Pearls mentoring program. RARE Pearls are high school girls who are at risk of not living up to their full potential because of various challenges.”