CONYERS - Conyers Police arrested five men as a result of a pandering and prostitution sting operation on Aug. 29. Since beginning their pandering stings in 2013, the Conyers Police Department has conducted 21 such operations and arrested nearly 150 men.
According to CPD, the ultimate goal of such operations is to reduce the number of robberies, rapes, drugs, sex trafficking, and other crimes related to prostitution and facilitated by an internet underworld. Various online advertising sites and mobile applications are available to solicit for prostitution despite the site’s “warning” prohibiting such activity.
In the latest sting, five suspects arrived separately and knocked on a local motel door expecting to be serviced. Instead, they were arrested.
The first suspect, Carlos Jamaal Thompson, 25, of Monroe, allegedly attempted to flee when police opened the door to his knock. He struck a handicapped parking sign while running and fell in the parking lot and was taken into custody. A search found that he was not in possession of the money he had negotiated over the phone.
The second suspect, identified as Hassan Lukuni Jr., 28, of Clarkston, surrendered without incident and was taken into custody. He allegedly said he did not understand what was happening and that he had gone to the room to use the restroom.
The third suspect was Lesean Landae Price, 22, of Stone Mountain. He also allegedly attempted to flee on foot, but also ran into the handicapped parking sign and was arrested.
The fourth and fifth suspects, Octavius Carter, 27, of Covington, and Mamadou Hann, 25, of Lawrenceville, were taken into custody without incident.
All five were transported to the Rockdale County Jail and issued two citations for disorderly conduct. The first was for communicating with a person within the city for the purposes of prostitution, and the second for traveling to Conyers for the purpose of pandering. They were all also issued criminal trespass warnings and told not to return to the motel.