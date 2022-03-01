...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
Officers with the Conyers Police Department are shown taking part in Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics training to better prepare them for mental health and other crisis situations.
CONYERS — Law enforcement officers are called upon on a daily basis to intervene in mental health and situational crisis situations. The Conyers Police Department is receiving Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) training to better address these events. The training is provided by the Police Executive Research Forum and is funded by a grant received from the State of Georgia Law Enforcement Training Program.
This is scenario-based, hands-on training designed to help gather necessary information and create an environment for the best possible outcome during situations that can evolve very quickly. All department personnel including; 911 communications operators, police officers, and supervisors will take part in the training. ICAT is just one piece of a larger response for dealing with people who are in a crisis situation from the Conyers Police Department. The department requires all officers attend Crisis Intervention Team training and has implemented three less lethal restraint and control force options over the past two years. The added tools include a wrap immobilization device that’s designed to restrain combative persons who may harm themselves during transport, weapons that deploy foam projectiles, and the Bola Wrap that can be used to entangle a subject’s arms and legs from a distance allowing less force to be used to restrain an individual.
“There is nothing more valuable, nothing more important to protect, than human life and this training is a tool to help preserve that life," said Deputy Chief Scott Freeman. "We’re thankful to the State of Georgia and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for being able and willing to support our initiative to protect those we serve.”
The state of Georgia awarded the Conyers Police Department a grant of more than $60,000 to fund ICAT training for more than 100 employees.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
