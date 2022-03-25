...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20
percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to
96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and
northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CONYERS - An 81-year-old woman, allegedly the victim of elder abuse, was rescued by the Conyers Police, and a 45-year-old Conyers woman was arrested and now faces felony charges.
According to a news release from the Conyers Police Department, CPD detectives were contacted by Adult Protective Services concerning the welfare of the elderly woman, who was possibly the victim of neglect. A detailed investigation found that the victim had been transported from her home in Illinois to Conyers by a friend of her family who claimed to be the victim’s granddaughter.
The victim was allegedly deprived of any means to communicate with friends or family. Her financial accounts and credit cards were allegedly being used for personal gain by her abductor to finance a hair salon business.
Nicole Macon was arrested in connection with the investigation. Macon has been charged with exploitation and intimidation of elder persons and forgery, both which are felony offenses.
Macon had known the victim and her family for more than a decade. Upon learning that the victim had fallen ill, Macon travelled to Illinois in November 2021. Macon secured a limited power of attorney and transported the victim back to Conyers where neglect and financial exploitation allegedly took place for a period of nearly four months.
The victim explained to detectives that they were the first people outside of Macon’s home that she had been allowed to talk to since arriving in Conyers. After being reunited with her family, she proclaimed it one of the happiest days of her life.
Georgia law specifically prevents any person from exploiting or abusing a person over the age of 65 or any vulnerable adult. Members of Adult Protective Services, the Rockdale County Division of Senior Services, and the Rockdale County P.E.A.R.L. program participated in this investigation. For more information about elder abuse recognition and prevention you may visit https://rockdalecopearl.org/
