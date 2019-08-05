CONYERS - Police in Conyers are searching for a 16-year-old girl they consider a "critical missing runaway."
Takeisha Hunter ran away from her home Thursday, Aug. 1. FOX 5 Atlanta reported the thing which sets her case apart from others is a video which appears to be showing her asking a man for a ride to Stonecrest Mall.
That man was later identified and is cooperating with the investigation, but they are concerned the next person she may ask for a ride won't be as benign. In addition, she has a clinically diagnosed medical condition and is without her medication.
Hunter was last seen at the intersection of Sigman and Farmer roads in Rockdale County walking southbound on Farmer Road into the industrial area. Police said she may have continued to beg for rides to Stonecrest Mall or even walk to Stonecrest.
Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Conyers Police Department at 770 483-6600.