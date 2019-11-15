Help A Child Smile burglar.jpg

The suspect who burglarized Help A Child Smile is described as being a black male wearing a black jacket with a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes. He was seen driving away in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

 Special Photo

CONYERS - The Conyers Police Department and Crime Stoppers Atlanta are hoping citizens will be able to assist them in identifying a suspect who broke into and stole from an organization that assists school children with their dental needs.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, at approximately 4:07 p.m., the suspect burglarized the offices of Help A Child Smile at 1810 Overlake Drive. Help A Child Smile brings dental services to schools to assist children who may not otherwise receive proper dental care.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance and drove away in a silver Chevy Impala. He is described as being a black male wearing a black jacket with a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Any information leading to the arrest of the suspect may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.

