The Conyers Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two male suspects who shoplifted two televisions and a home projector from Walmart on Dogwood Drive on Jan. 12.
The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m., and one of the suspects, dressed in all black, allegedly threatened a Walmart employee with pepper spray when they were confronted at the exit. The duo fled in what appears to be a silver 2018 Cheverolet Trailblazer.
The first suspect is described as being a black male with a beard, wearing a black hoodie with printing on the front, black pants, black beanie, and black shoes.
The second suspect is described as being a black male wearing a black jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, blue jeans, blue beanie, and work boots.
Any information leading to the arrest of these persons of interest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call 404-577-TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org
