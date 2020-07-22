CONYERS - The Conyers Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a female who allegedly fought with employees at a local store.
According to reports, a heavy set black female entered the Family Dollar at 425 Sigman Road about 5:04 p.m on July 2. While in the store she allegedly fought with employees before leavin the location in an older silver Mazda sedan.
According to Conyers Police Lt. Kim Lucas, the female had apparently been in the store before and caused an issue with an employee. Store personnel recognized her, but do not know her identity.
Any information leading to the arrest of this person of interest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information, Call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or go to www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.