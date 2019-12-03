CONYERS - The Conyers Police Department is on the lookout for four suspects who fled from officers about 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 22.
The suspects were in a gray Dodge Challenger bearing Kentucky license plate CIB8629. The tag was reported stolen out of Kentucky. The vehicle was last seen southbound on Ga. Highway 138.
The suspects were captured on surveillance video at the Petsmart store on Dogwood Drive. They are described as:
• A black male with dreads, wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans.
• A black male wearing a red and white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
• A black female wearing a black hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves, black pants and slides.
• A black female wearing a light pink beanie, black coat, and white pants.
Any information regarding these persons of interest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.