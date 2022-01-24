CONYERS — As law enforcement agencies throughout the state continue to struggle to hire officers and maintain staffing levels, the Conyers Police Department is seeing success from recent efforts to recruit officers.
In November, the Conyers City Council voted to increase the starting salary for entry level officers by 10%, implement a $3,000 signing bonus and add other perks for officers.
Assistant Chief Scott Freeman said the changes are paying dividends.
“Without any question, the increase of our pay and the hiring incentive that we put in place have allowed us to start filling the vacancies that we have had open for the past two to three years,” said Freeman. “Our mayor and council have sent a very clear message that they support the department, which was evidenced by that increase, and they are committed to public safety in the city.”
The new pay scale for police officers in Conyers starts at $46,788 a year, outpacing starting salaries for surrounding jurisdictions and exceeding even the Cobb County and Dunwoody Police departments. The city’s previous starting salary for a police officer was $42,500.
In setting the new entry level salary, the CPD looked at other area police departments’ starting salaries. In comparison, the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office pays $40,497; Newton Sheriff’s Office pays, $42,240; Henry County Police pays $43,435 and Covington Police pays $42,350.
Detective Sgt. Buck Vaughn said the new incentives have made it possible to fill most of the eight positions the department had open.
“We are now down to three (vacancies), with one pending job offer to be accepted,” he said. “That’s been in the course of just over 60 days. More importantly than the number of applicants coming in is the quality of those applicants. Rather than having people who were looking for a job post-COVID, just looking to get into the workforce … what we were able to do is create a competitive hiring process.”
Vaughn said Conyers’ aggressive approach to hiring officers resulted in the department attracting certified applicants and those with more experience, “which is a huge benefit to the community.”
Capt. Kim Lucas said another benefit of the new hiring incentives is that the Conyers Police Department has been able to hire qualified applicants from more diverse backgrounds. Recently the department hired a Hispanic male officer and a Black female officer, two categories that Lucas said were underrepresented in the department’s ranks.
Lucas called those “good hiring decisions that are more reflective of the community.”
In Covington, Police Chief Stacey Cotton said his department is in “relatively good shape” with just two vacant positions. In order to remain competitive, he said the department is in the process of reviewing its compensation levels with an eye toward approving a new budget later this year.
While Conyers and Covington are finding success in recruiting police officers, other agencies in the area are still struggling. The Porterdale Police Department, which at full staff carries seven officers and a chief, is down “multiple” positions, according to City Manager Frank Etheridge, adding that he was uncomfortable sharing how many vacancies the department has.
Etheridge said the city is having a difficult time competing with other law enforcement agencies in metro Atlanta that are able to offer greater salaries, signing bonuses and other perks. Etheridge said the city increased police officer pay this year, now starting in the low $40,000 range.
But Freeman said compensation isn’t the only factor that law enforcement professionals consider when looking at the job market. He said they also consider the community, how police are perceived in the community, the organizational culture in the department and the political climate.
Lucas said certified officers are also looking at the technology level offered by the department, whether or not they have a take-home vehicle and other factors that contribute to the quality of the working environment.
Cotton predicts that law enforcement salaries will continue to increase due to the competitive market, but said there’s only so far they can go.
“Everybody is struggling to hire people right now,” said Cotton. “The way the market is, the salaries keep increasing. At some point you will hit a threshold; I just don’t know where that is.”
Freeman said he believes the demand for more competitive salaries is indicative of a fault in the market that has existed for years.
“I do believe there is going to be a limit as to what we can do as far as continuing to be competitive,” he said. “There’s only so much money available. Right now, where we are as a profession, we are trying to catch up to where we should have been a decade ago.”
Cotton added that in order to protect public safety, governments will have to prioritize “putting police on the streets.”
“If you don’t put the money into it, that’s not where your priorities are,” he said.
