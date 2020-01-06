CONYERS — In response to recent tragic events in Texas and New York, an active shooter/threats preparedness training for citizens will be provided this month by the Conyers Police Department. The training is designed to prepare citizens in how to best react to such an incident.
The training will take place Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m. and may last two hours. The session will be held in the Conyers City Council Chambers, 1194 Scott St., Conyers. The training is open to the public, and pastors and other church leaders are encouraged to attend. Parents may bring children but are asked to exercise discretion. No child under 13 years of age will be allowed to attend as the topics discussed and the video shown will depict violence.
According to the CPD, it is citizens - not police officers - who are typically the first to respond to an active shooter incident. The goal of the CPD’s training is to educate citizens on where to go, what to do and what they should be prepared to do if they find themselves in the area of an active shooter or other threat.
“In today’s climate we realize the importance of training not only our officers, but educating our citizens as well,” said Police Chief Gene Wilson. “We have had great participation in similar programs the last three years and are pleased to offer it once again.”