CONYERS — Assistant Police Chief Scott Freeman said 2022 will be a “monumental year for enhancement of police technology” for the Conyers Police Department, thanking the City Council for its support of equipment purchases that will emphasize safety for both the department and the public.
Freeman said American Rescue Act Plan funds will be used to purchase radar speed detection devices, additional stationary license plate reading devices, and BolaWrap devices for the department. Funding for new in-car, body-worn and interview room cameras will come from funds generated by the RedSpeed enforcement camera system in the school speeding zone on Pine Log Road.
“We’ve always considered ourselves to be technologically advanced as a department,” said Freeman, “but these approvals that our mayor and council have been supportive of are going to push us into the latest arena of technology that is available to law enforcement.”
The CPD will spend $82,000 in ARPA funds to equip each of its officers with a BolaWrap device. Freeman explained that the BolaWrap discharges a 12-foot-length Kevlar tether that will wrap around the legs or torso of an individual that officers are attempting to take into custody or control. He described it as a less-lethal tool at the officers’ disposal.
“I think it will be beneficial for us to have this as an option,” he said, adding that the Lawrenceville Police Department has successfully deployed the BolaWrap to its officers. “We hope to replicate that in Conyers.”
Camera system
The CPD will spend $1.4 million over five years to implement a comprehensive camera system that will integrate video from body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and interview room cameras.
"The current equipment that we have is very dated," said Freeman. "Our body-worn cameras, our in-car cameras are all on different systems, which makes it very complicated."
The system, purchased from Axiom, will automatically activate when an officer draws a firearm or taser and will be able to track officers in the field via GPS.
“It is a huge benefit for the safety of our officers in the field, and we will have the capability to livestream from our cameras, as well,” said Freeman.
Funding for the Axiom system will come from fines generated by the RedSpeed camera system in school safety zones.
Radar, LIDAR equipment
New radar and LIDAR (laser) equipment will be purchased from Kustom Signals to update equipment last purchased in 2006 and 2012. The cost of the new equipment is $84,470 and will be paid from ARPA funds.
Freeman said advancements in radar and LIDAR equipment made it necessary to upgrade the department’s devices. The department plans to have radar devices in 22 patrol vehicles and will provide officers with 12 LIDAR devices.
Freeman said the CPD plans to address an uptick it auto fatalities seen in recent years, primarily due to speed.
“We are being proactive to make our roadways and highways safer,” he said.
License Plate Recognition
The CPD plans to expand an existing agreement with Flock Group Inc. for stationary license place recognition services. The new agreement will add 20 LPR devices to the existing network and expand the department’s gunshot detection capability.
Freeman told the City Council the LPR is “a tremendous value in how we are keeping the city safe.”
Flock cameras work by taking pictures of vehicle license plates. That information is then compared to a database of stored license plate data.
He said LPRs have been “tremendously successful” in the Hunting Creek neighborhood, and the CPD plans to deploy them in the Callaway, Green Valley and Lakeview areas.
The LPR expansion will cost the city $80,000 in the first year and $75,000 a year thereafter. The project will be funded through ARPA.
