CONYERS — The new Conyers City Hall will be enhanced by the recent donation of a charcoal on paper drawing of the city’s founder, Dr. William Denson Conyers, that includes a nod to the railroad that is so much a part of the city’s history.
The drawing, created by Katie Eidson of Athens, was donated to the city by the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce at the City Council’s June 2 meeting.
In making the presentation, Scot Ward, chairman of the board for the Chamber, said the drawing pays tribute to Dr. Conyers, who was instrumental in establishing Conyers as a railroad town.
“Dr. Conyers deeded the right of way to the railroad, thus paving the way for Conyers Station to be born and allowing progress and growth to follow for the area,” said Ward. “In this piece of art our artist has depicted a regal rendering of Dr. Conyers in front of a railcar with images from our original city charter.”
The artwork will hang in the lobby area of City Hall just outside the City Council chambers.
Sponsors for commissioning the artwork include the Corner Market, Eastmore Development, Hedrick Family Dentistry, Scot Ward Funeral Services, and BB&T (now Truist Bank) and framed by Reed’s Custom Framing.
