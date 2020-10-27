CONYERS — The exterior of public restrooms on Commercial Street in the Olde Town Conyers business and entertainment district has been transformed into a 24-Hour Visitor Information Center, courtesy of a matching grant awarded to the Conyers Welcome Center and the city of Conyers.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development and Explore Georgia offers grants biannually to local welcome centers that are members of the state’s Regional Visitor Information Center (RVIC) network, of which the Conyers Welcome Center is a member. Local RVICs must meet certain criteria annually as part of the network, and grants are offered to those who are members of the network. Conyers Welcome Center staff saw a need to assist those visiting Conyers after hours when brochures about state and local attractions are not as easily accessible. The idea for a 24-hour satellite welcome center at a convenient location nearby was born, especially when thinking of ways to enhance the appearance of the public restrooms — always a need for travelers and visitors.
The satellite visitor center features brochures and local information, a map of the downtown area and a selfie spot featuring the message “You are worth celebrating.”
The $2,000 grant assisted in funding the painting of the public restroom facility, adding signage and a selfie spot, removing curbing and existing landscaping abutting the building and replacing it with concrete for accessibility, removing existing exterior walls around restroom entrances and adding potted plants, and installing an awning, brochure rack and map of the downtown area. The city’s Department of Public Works and Transportation provided the labor for the enhancements and The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers painted the selfie spot and hand-lettered sign denoting the restrooms and 24-hour visitor information.
“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to beautify this facility in Olde Town while providing helpful information to conveniently reach visitors whenever they choose to visit Conyers,” said Jennifer Edwards, director of Public Relations and Tourism. “The city is grateful for partners like Explore Georgia and the state’s economic development team for seeing our vision and providing this grant opportunity to bring it to life.”
The Conyers Welcome Center opened in 1996 on Iris Drive prior to the Centennial Olympic Games. The center relocated to its present home in the historic Conyers Depot at 901 Railroad St. in Olde Town Conyers in 2005 and welcomes thousands of visitors each year. The center’s knowledgeable staff assists residents and visitors in providing brochures and information about destinations and attractions throughout the state of Georgia, as well as information about local attractions such as the Georgia International Horse Park, Monastery of the Holy Spirit and more. The Conyers Welcome Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.