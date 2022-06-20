CONYERS — Requested zoning and Comprehensive Lane Use Plan changes that would have allowed the development of 60 townhouses at 1990 Ga. Highway 138 at Eastview Road were denied by the Conyers City Council.
Residents of nearby Bridgestone Village subdivision and others spoke in opposition to the development at a public hearing June 15, citing concerns over property values, traffic, potential overcrowding in schools, and the proliferation of townhome developments in the city and county.
The property is located in the North Conyers Design Overlay District, across Eastview from Bojangles and adjacent to Bridgestone Village subdivision. Attorney John Nix, representing applicant Jack Davis and the Davis Family Foundation, said the requested changes would provide an area of transition from General Commercial to single-family residential. He also said the owners had been unable to sell the land for commercial development, despite marketing efforts over the past 18 years, due to the size of the tract.
Nix said the proposed townhouses would be 1,400 square feet, with three or four bedrooms and two-car garages. The price point would be $325,000 to $400,000.
During a public hearing on the requests, resident Valerie Morgan asked council members to carefully consider their decision before making changes to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
“I’m not against townhomes, that’s not it,” said Morgan. “What I do want to keep is the integrity of what you are doing. We don’t need a comprehensive plan; we don’t need an overlay — why do we have all these protections if we are not going to utilize them?”
The Conyers Rockdale Planning Commission held a public hearing on the requested rezoning and CLUP change on June 9 and voted unanimously to recommend denial. The city’s Planning and Inspection Services Department also recommended denial.
Council member Valyncia Smith made a motion to deny the requests, and the motion passed unanimously.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.