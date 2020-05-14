CONYERS - City of Conyers officials and staff have determined that city offices will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18, after reviewing information provided by the Georgia Department of Health and seeing a positive trend in the decline of cases of COVID-19 locally.
The city has taken measures to protect citizens and employees doing business in city facilities with the installation of plexiglass shields at all customer service counters. Signage encouraging social distancing when visiting city facilities, as well as the distribution of personal protection equipment including disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers throughout the buildings on campus are in place to ease any concerns citizens and employees may have. Customers may wear masks if they so choose when interacting with city employees, but wearing masks is not mandatory.
“Citizens not comfortable visiting city offices to do business may continue to use our online resources at conyersga.com, by mail, or by using the convenient drop boxes at various departments for payments,” said City Manager Tony Lucas.
Conyers Municipal Court will resume on June 3. Citizens submitting special event permits will continue to be evaluated by Conyers Police personnel on a case-by-case basis.
“To date, none of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and we are thankful,” said Lucas. “The mayor and council deserve recognition for taking steps early on with implementing work-from-home procedures for staff and employees and placing limitations on businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19. Now it’s time to get back to work in a safe environment with all staff present, ready and eager to serve our citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.