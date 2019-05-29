Conyers resident graduates from West Point Military Academy

CONYERS — The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 was commissioned Saturday, May 25.
Those graduating represent 76 percent of the 1,214 cadets who entered West Point nearly four years ago. A total of 985 cadets received their diplomas.
Among them was Carlan Ivey from Conyers, who also received a GEM Fellowship award.
Ivey graduated from Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology and Salem High School in 2015.
It was a “Season of Firsts” for these soon-to-be Army officers who will lead America’s soldiers in the defense of the nation:
♦ Highest number of African-American women.
♦ Highest number of women to graduate for any class (since 1980).
♦ Most diverse class (ethnicity and gender).
♦ Football seniors will be the first to have earned the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy back-to-back and win three consecutive bowl games.
♦ First international student to graduate from the Netherlands (The international program has been in existence since 1889).
“After this 47-month journey, over 980 second lieutenants shaped by rigorous military, physical, academic and character development will join the proud ranks of the U.S. Army ready to fight and win,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, superintendent U.S. Military Academy.
Vice President Mike Pence served as the commencement speaker. This marks his second visit to West Point and his first time as graduation speaker.
The U. S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering and continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country. Its mission remains constant — to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the U. S. Army.
For more information, go to www.westpoint.edu.