CONYERS — A man who reportedly called authorities to report the shooting of another man is being held on charges of murder and aggravated assault at the Rockdale County Jail.

According to a report by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Kelvin Usher, 45, called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. on July 3 to report a shooting. The incident took place at Usher’s residence on Avignon Drive just off Tucker Mill Road in the Avignon subdivision.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the victim, 35-year-old William Lewis Cummings of Atlanta, in a bedroom of the home along with a handgun. Usher was placed under arrest a short time later.

In addition to the suspect and the victim, there were 12 people at the residence at the time of the shooting — seven women and five men.

The Sheriff’s Office has released little information about the incident, other than the initial incident report, which was obtained by the Citizen under and Open Records Act request.

