...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, with the exception of
the northeast mountains.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
CONYERS — A man who reportedly called authorities to report the shooting of another man is being held on charges of murder and aggravated assault at the Rockdale County Jail.
According to a report by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Kelvin Usher, 45, called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. on July 3 to report a shooting. The incident took place at Usher’s residence on Avignon Drive just off Tucker Mill Road in the Avignon subdivision.
When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the victim, 35-year-old William Lewis Cummings of Atlanta, in a bedroom of the home along with a handgun. Usher was placed under arrest a short time later.
In addition to the suspect and the victim, there were 12 people at the residence at the time of the shooting — seven women and five men.
The Sheriff’s Office has released little information about the incident, other than the initial incident report, which was obtained by the Citizen under and Open Records Act request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
