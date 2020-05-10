CONYERS — Motorists should expect delays in the coming weeks as a $1.8 million repaving project on portions of 27 streets and roads within the city limits is set to begin on May 11.
ShepCo Paving Inc. will cover 5.75 miles as part of the asphalt resurfacing project recently approved by the Conyers City Council. The project is funded partially through the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant and from the city’s 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax collections. Motorists should expect traffic delays and one-lane closures in the coming months.
Sarasota Business Parkway is the first section of roadway scheduled to begin on Monday, May 11. The Sarasota Business Parkway portion is expected to take two to three weeks to complete followed by portions of roads in these subdivisions and neighborhoods: Plantation Acres, East View Road, Woodland, Woodbridge, Old Covington Highway and Gees Mill Road, and Northridge. The sequence of subdivisions is subject to change and city personnel will post signs at the entrance to subdivisions alerting residents of the road work to begin and advising that no on-street parking will be allowed during the repaving project.
Residents are encouraged to follow the city’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates as to when paving will begin for each subdivision and the roads affected.
