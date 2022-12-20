Conyers Police.jpg

CONYERS — A Covington man wanted in connection with a road rage incident has been arrested by the Conyers Police Department.

Kelley Wessoloski, 21, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 1 incident.

