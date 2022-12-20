CONYERS — A Covington man wanted in connection with a road rage incident has been arrested by the Conyers Police Department.
Kelley Wessoloski, 21, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 1 incident.
According to a report by the Conyers Police Department, Wessoloski and another male driver were driving eastbound on Interstate 20 on the morning of Dec. 1 when Wessoloski allegedly fired five to seven bullets at the other driver’s vehicle.
The victim told police he was driving in the lefthand lane near the Salem Road exit when the suspect’s vehicle pulled up behind him and began tailgating. The victim said the suspect attempted to pass in the center lane but was blocked by a tractor-trailer. The suspect then passed the tractor-trailer in the righthand lane and returned to the center lane.
The victim said the suspect then sped up to prevent the victim from pulling in front of him, which led to the two vehicles alternately slowing down and speeding up to block each other.
The victim said he then saw the suspect point a handgun out of the driver’s side window. He said he heard five to seven shots as he was speeding away.
The victim said his “check engine” light came on, and he exited at Salem Road and pulled into the QuikTrip parking lot. Police were called to the scene, and officers identified two holes in the right side door of the victim’s vehicle that appeared to be bullet holes.
The suspect’s vehicle was identified on local license plate readers in the area during the same timeframe, and the suspect was matched to the vehicle via a GCIC/NCIC inquiry.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.