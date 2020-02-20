CONYERS — The Conyers city Council was presented with several road resurfacing projects that will cost upward to $2.3 million at their last meeting Wednesday night.
Deputy Director of Public Works and Transportation, Brian Frix presented the Council with four neighborhoods and three roadways that his team has recently assessed and deemed as needing imperative work.
"Included in our 2020 resurfacing projects is Northridge, Plantation Acres, Woodbridge and Woodland neighborhoods," said Frix. "And the three local roads are East View Road right around Norton Road, Old Covington Highway right behind Home Depot and extends to Gees Mill and Sarasota Parkway which serves Pratt Industries."
The estimated price tag for these projects sits at $2.3 million, which will be paid out by SPLOST reserves and county revenue.
"This is probably one of the larger resurfacing contracts we have put out to date," said Frix. "Our finance department has approved this estimate and assures that the money will or is there when we put this out for bid in the next few weeks."
Frix explained that after completing exhaustive inspections, there will be several processes and methods used during these projects.
"Some of these roads will need to be pulverized where they will appear to be a gravel road for seven days until it has cured and can be properly paved," said Frix. "As we know this can be inconvenient and messy but will no cause harm to vehicles by any means."
Frix also commented that they will do their best to notify residents and drivers via social media when the project dates get closer.
No action was needed for this update. The Council will review bids when presented in the next few weeks.
"We need to keep the city going," said Mayor Pro Tem and Council member Cleveland Stroud.
