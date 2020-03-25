CONYERS – In an effort to reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners and the Conyers mayor and City Council have issued mandatory shelter in place orders that also close non-essential businesses and prohibit public gatherings in the city and county. These orders will remain in effect until Wednesday, April 8 at 11:59 p.m., unless extended by further action of the governing bodies.
“The shelter in place order was enacted after a considerable amount of thought, reflection and review of a great deal of information provided by local, state and federal health officials,” said Mayor Vince Evans. “This ordinance is necessary to help flatten the curve and reduce the potential for overwhelming our local health care resources, and always top of mind is to protect the health and welfare of our citizens.”
The county’s decision for the Shelter in Place Ordinance came as an agreement among county partner agencies, which include Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Conyers, Rockdale County Public Schools, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, and the Department of Public Health.
Citizens and business owners should be aware of the following under the ordinances:
• All residents are ordered to stay at their place of residence. Residents may leave their residences only for essential activities, essential government functions or to operate essential businesses.
• Essential activities include obtaining medical supplies or medication; visiting a health care professional or obtaining supplies needed to work from home; obtaining necessary supplies, such as groceries, and/or delivering to others; engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing requirements; performing work at an essential business; or to care for family members or pets in another household.
• Essential businesses include health care, infrastructure, grocery stores, gas stations, automotive repair and supply, hardware stores, banks, restaurants (delivery or curbside only), and child care facilities. For a full list, visit conyersga.com.
• Essential businesses remaining open must post signage on entrance doors advising customers to maintain at least 6 feet of personal distance between themselves and others.
• Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food can only do so for delivery or curbside service. For the duration of this ordinance, restaurants properly licensed to sell beer and/or wine for on-premises consumption may sell beer and/or wine in unopened, sealed containers for curbside service or delivery for off-premises consumption without obtaining any additional licensure. However, the transaction must include the purchase of food.
• All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited.
• All Rockdale County Parks and Recreation parks, trails, and facilities shall be closed for public access and shall remain closed for the duration of this ordinance.
Rockdale County is still operating on the Remote Work Plan enacted March 16. The plan has been extended through April 8 in accordance with the ordinance. This is subject to change.
For more information, visit conyersga.com, rockdalecountyga.gov, follow the city’s social media accounts, send a direct message to the Rockdale County Facebook Page, contact the See Something, Say Something hotline at 770-278-7888 or saysomething@rockdalecountyga.gov.
