CONYERS – The Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce is bringing together local leaders to develop a shared vision for economic development and to strengthen the community’s position as a great place to live and work. Participants in the effort so far include officials from Conyers, Rockdale County, Rockdale County Public Schools, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council and the Chamber, as well as business members of the Chamber.
Dubbed "Front Porch Discussions," the Chamber has organized several opportunities for these leaders to collaborate and have meaningful discussions designed to result in a shared vision and message. The most recent meeting was held at Piedmont Rockdale and included an interactive session to gather feedback from all who attended on the strengths of the community.
“All of the discussions and feedback gathered from the activities will be compiled to determine common ideas and messages,” said Chamber Board Chair Darlene Hotchkiss. “It is important to have our local government and business leaders delivering a consistent message, whether speaking with a potential employer or someone looking to raise a family in Conyers or Rockdale County.”
“One of the greatest advantages of living in Rockdale County is community collaboration. It’s a plus that the city mayor, county chairman and local school superintendent all often communicate and fellowship,” said Rockdale Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. “Cohesive leadership is paramount.”
Conyers Mayor Vince Evans echoed the positive sentiments.
“Front Porch Discussions takes us back to the heart of what this community is about: the people,” said Evans. “I’m excited the city is collaborating with our community partners to remind citizens why Conyers and Rockdale County is such a special place to live, while being mindful of those who may be looking for a place to live or work, or call it home one day.”
“I appreciate the opportunity to work together and to share all the good things happening in Rockdale County Public Schools,” said Rockdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “These discussions allow us to highlight the work of our students and staff and all we have to offer, particularly to those who may not have children in our schools. In addition, we offer over 30 career pathways which are providing students with industry certifications and hands-on-experience to provide employers a work-ready employee base right here in Rockdale County.”
“As one of the largest service providers and employers in the county, Piedmont Rockdale is excited to be part of this group,” said Piedmont Rockdale CEO Blake Watts. “We welcome the opportunity to be a voice among leaders and share our growth and development as well.”
