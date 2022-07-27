CONYERS – The Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce is bringing together local leaders to develop a shared vision for economic development and to strengthen the community’s position as a great place to live and work. Participants in the effort so far include officials from Conyers, Rockdale County, Rockdale County Public Schools, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council and the Chamber, as well as business members of the Chamber.

Dubbed "Front Porch Discussions," the Chamber has organized several opportunities for these leaders to collaborate and have meaningful discussions designed to result in a shared vision and message. The most recent meeting was held at Piedmont Rockdale and included an interactive session to gather feedback from all who attended on the strengths of the community.

