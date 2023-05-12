Shown here in front of the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts Arts in Motion mural are: front row, l-r, Shelley Yeatman Wise, Beth Andersen (Conyers Civic League), Shelli Siebert (CRCA executive director), Rhonda Taylor (state representative, District 92), Mayor Vince Evans, Leigh Burns (Fox Theatre Institute director), Derwin Daniels (CRCA board president), Doreen Carter (state representative, District 93), Jennifer Baker (CRCA board member), Rachelle Norton (CRCA); back row, l-r, Mary Ann Robinson (Conyers Civic League), Sandy Daniels, Jennifer Edwards, Kathy Stowers, Sue Troff (Conyers Civic League), Jamie Cabe (CRCA board member), Morgan Tabb (CRCA secretary), Bryan Hilburn (CRCA treasurer), Dan Morgan, Brad Smith (CRCA board member).
CONYERS — Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts and Fox Theatre Institute (FTI) jointly hosted a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the rejuvenation of the theater accomplished through an Urgent/Emergency Needs Grant awarded to CRCA last fall. Following comments by CRCA Executive Director Shelli Siebert and Conyers Mayor Vince Evans, FTI Director Leigh Burns presented. Siebert with the symbolic “big check.” Afterwards, the cast of the show "Twelve of His Master’s Voice School of Music" performed “Today” from their upcoming performance in the CRCA Theater.
After the ceremony, attendees — including State Reps. Doreen Carter and Rhonda Taylor and Conyers Civic League representatives Sue Troff, Mary Ann Robinson, and Beth Andersen — were able to view the much-needed upgrades to the theater restrooms. Also in attendance were CRCA board members Jennifer Baker, Jamie Cabe, Derwin Daniels, Bryan Hilburn, Brad Smith and Morgan Tabb.
“CRCA and all the performing arts organizations in Georgia are extremely fortunate to have the leadership and support of the Fox Theatre Institute and the Fox Theatre,” said Siebert. “While the bathroom renovations in the CRCA Theater were completed last November, I appreciate the opportunity to celebrate our historic theater and the community we are a part of.”
Every year in May, local preservation groups, state historical societies, and business and civic organizations across the country celebrate National Historic Preservation Month through events that promote historic places and heritage tourism, and that demonstrate the social and economic benefits of historic preservation. The Fox Theatre Institute is an outreach program of Atlanta’s Fox Theatre that offers historic preservation and operations expertise, consultation and educational support to performing arts venues in Georgia and the Southeast region. As part of their National Historic Preservation Month celebration, the Fox Theatre Institute takes this opportunity to recognize the historic theatres awarded their annual grants.
The FTI program has committed more than $2.7 million since its launch in 2008. This grant is one of four grant funding categories through FTI – including Preservation, Historic Structures Studies or Planning, Technical Assistance and Services, and Urgent/Emergency Grant – all of which allows up to $500,000 of much needed statewide grant subsidy.
“(After) surviving a 17-month closure and a subsequent funding pause, we are thrilled to further invest in historic theaters here in the Southeast. Our work continues to expand and support important economic and community development connecting us all to imperative touchstones for the arts,” said Burns. “Our investment outside the Fox with other theaters is reminiscent of the dedication and commitment of many before protecting and preserving the legacy of our own treasured national historic landmark theater.”
FTI oversees numerous outreach programs including the “Fox in a Box,” a free interactive curriculum-based program for Georgia’s elementary schools; Georgia Presenters, an innovative statewide talent booking consortium; and Preservation Grants to encourage preservation of historic theaters with outside funding not readily available elsewhere.
