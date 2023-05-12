346088393_1239598433341537_2583429659415257075_n.jpg

Shown here in front of the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts Arts in Motion mural are: front row, l-r, Shelley Yeatman Wise, Beth Andersen (Conyers Civic League), Shelli Siebert (CRCA executive director), Rhonda Taylor (state representative, District 92), Mayor Vince Evans, Leigh Burns (Fox Theatre Institute director), Derwin Daniels (CRCA board president), Doreen Carter (state representative, District 93), Jennifer Baker (CRCA board member), Rachelle Norton (CRCA); back row, l-r, Mary Ann Robinson (Conyers Civic League), Sandy Daniels, Jennifer Edwards, Kathy Stowers, Sue Troff (Conyers Civic League), Jamie Cabe (CRCA board member), Morgan Tabb (CRCA secretary), Bryan Hilburn (CRCA treasurer), Dan Morgan, Brad Smith (CRCA board member).

CONYERS — Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts  and Fox Theatre Institute (FTI) jointly hosted a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the rejuvenation of the theater accomplished through an Urgent/Emergency Needs Grant awarded to CRCA last fall. Following comments by CRCA Executive Director Shelli Siebert and Conyers Mayor Vince Evans, FTI Director Leigh Burns presented. Siebert with the symbolic “big check.” Afterwards, the cast of the show "Twelve of His Master’s Voice School of Music" performed “Today” from their upcoming performance in the CRCA Theater.

After the ceremony, attendees — including State Reps. Doreen Carter and Rhonda Taylor and Conyers Civic League representatives Sue Troff, Mary Ann Robinson, and Beth Andersen — were able to view the much-needed upgrades to the theater restrooms. Also in attendance were CRCA board members Jennifer Baker, Jamie Cabe, Derwin Daniels, Bryan Hilburn, Brad Smith and Morgan Tabb.

