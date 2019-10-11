CONYERS — On Sunday, Oct. 13, the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts will celebrate it's 30th anniversary with a community get-together.
CRCA board President Shelli Siebert and other board members invite all of the Conyers community to come out for an afternoon of live music, refreshments, a cash bar and a local artist market.
You can drop in anytime between 2-5 p.m. with the official program starting at 2:45 p.m. at the Paula Vaughn Black Box Theater at 910 Center St., Conyers.
The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts was established in 1989 in an effort to enhance the cultural offerings within the community, and for 30 years, CRCA has done that through a variety of quality arts programs.
Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts connects neighbors, cultivates artistic expression and celebrates the community’s stories through the power of creativity and the arts.