CONYERS — The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts (CRCA) has a new mural on the back of its building at 910 Center St., but it needs a name. Use the photo or come by the building and see it in person and give them your best name.
You could win a $100 gift certificate to The Sketching Pad donated by The Sketching Pad’s owner, Jennifer Baker.
Judges will include the mayor of Conyers, an Olde Town Conyers business owner, a member of the Conyers Civic League, and a member of the mural team.
Rules
1. Entries will be accepted until March 31 at 11:59 p.m. Any entries after this time will be disqualified.
2. Entries will be accepted only from the form at https://conyersarts.org/name-our-mural-contest.
3. All entries must be family-friendly. Any entry deemed inappropriate will be disqualified.
4. Each person may submit three (3) entries. Any entries after this will be disqualified.
5. Entries from anyone under 18 must include a parent name.
6. By submitting an entry you agree to participate in any social media, online, news, or other advertising for no additional fee.
The winner will be announced on the CRCA social media feeds, so be sure to follow at least one of them - Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/conyersarts) , Twitter (https://twitter.com/CRCArts) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/crcaarts).
