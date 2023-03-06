CONYERS — Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts (CRCA) has announced its newest program, Inspiration Theater. This groundbreaking initiative will bring new and innovative theatrical productions to the CRCA Theater containing current, thought-provoking themes and social issues. CRCA will be co-producing the Inspiration Theater series with Reel Cool Entertainment.
Inspiration Theater will feature a variety of topics and themes with the aim to create meaningful dialogue and inspire positive change in the community. Giving back is a central theme for the series, too. Through these exciting shows, CRCA will have the ability to spotlight other area non-profits and agencies and the great deeds they bring to our community. Some of these include Jerusalem House, Lost-n-Found Youth, United Way of Greater Atlanta, and more.
"We are thrilled to launch the Inspiration Theater program and partner with Reel Cool Entertainment to bring thought-provoking and impactful plays to our community," said Shelli Siebert, Executive Director of CRCA. "Our goal is not only to provide quality entertainment but also to raise awareness about important issues and organizations in our community."
CRCA is committed to creating and promoting artistic experiences that enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike. With the Inspiration Theater program, CRCA brings fresh new original plays not only to the Rockdale County community, but to the surrounding Atlanta theater community as well. It supports and advances the CRCA mission to connect neighbors, cultivate artistic expression, and celebrate the community’s stories through the power of creativity and the arts.
“Sometimes, it’s hard for the everyday person to understand what it’s like to be homeless, what it means to have HIV/AIDS, how it feels to be discriminated against. Seeing it live on stage and feeling it along with the characters, can completely change a person's perspective,” said Dave Di Pietro, president of Reel Cool Entertainment. “With Inspiration Theater, by combining entertainment and social consciousness, we hope to inspire greater understanding and encourage engagement in the community.”
The Inspiration Theater program's first play, "Heaven In Chains" by playwright Norman Macera will premiere for the first time ever on the CRCA Theater stage at the end of March. The Atlanta premiere of "The Bench" by playwright Robert Galinsky, the second show of the series, will be in August. More information on the plays and how to purchase tickets is available at the CRCA website conyersarts.org.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
