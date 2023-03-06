Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts

CONYERS — Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts (CRCA) has announced its newest program, Inspiration Theater. This groundbreaking initiative will bring new and innovative theatrical productions to the CRCA Theater containing current, thought-provoking themes and social issues. CRCA will be co-producing the Inspiration Theater series with Reel Cool Entertainment.

Inspiration Theater will feature a variety of topics and themes with the aim to create meaningful dialogue and inspire positive change in the community. Giving back is a central theme for the series, too. Through these exciting shows, CRCA will have the ability to spotlight other area non-profits and agencies and the great deeds they bring to our community. Some of these include Jerusalem House, Lost-n-Found Youth, United Way of Greater Atlanta, and more.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.

