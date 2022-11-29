CONYERS – The Fox Theatre Institute (FTI), a division of Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Inc., has awarded Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts a financial grant award for $6,020 to restore both theater restrooms. Based in Atlanta, FTI offers programming, consulting and grant funding assistance to historic theaters and structures throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Overall, the FTI program has committed more than $500,120 in three funding categories this grant cycle.
“With the Fox Theatre Institute’s grant of $6,020.00 we will be able to restore and update both theater restrooms, which had become unsafe and in disrepair due to age and water issues,” said Shelli Siebert, executive director. “We are grateful for the funding opportunity that allows us to continue to host, safely and comfortably, the citizens and theater-goers of Conyers and Rockdale County.”
Now, at the beginning of their 15th year of service, FTI continues to support historic theaters, and the Fox Theatre’s 2022-2023 grant program seeks to provide significant economic and cultural impact to local communities both in Atlanta and beyond.
“Looking toward celebrating 15 years of serving historic theatres in Georgia and the Southeast, we are particularly excited to return to the full funding of our vital grant program. Numerous theatres in our region and nationally continue to recover from financial consequences of the global pandemic. The incredible investment of our board of directors will offer significant assistance,” said Allan Vella, president & CEO of the Fox Theatre. “While this is part of our ongoing support for these theatres through financial investment, we also hope to see the ancillary businesses benefit from greater attendance the expanding programming that ensures these local landmarks are even more beneficial for all.”
The FTI program has committed more than $2.7 million since launching in 2008. This grant is one of four grant funding categories through FTI – including Preservation, Historic Structures Studies or Planning, Technical Assistance and Services, and Urgent/Emergency Grant – all of which allows up to $500,000 of much needed statewide grant subsidy.
“Now in 2022, surviving a 17-month closure and a subsequent funding pause, we are thrilled to further invest in historic theatres here in the Southeast. Our work continues to expand and support important economic and community development connecting us all to imperative touchstones for the arts,” said Leigh Burns, director of FTI. “Our investment outside the Fox with other theatres is reminiscent of the dedication and commitment of many before protecting and preserving the legacy of our own treasured national historic landmark theatre.”
FTI oversees numerous outreach programs including the “Fox in a Box,” a free interactive curriculum-based program for Georgia’s elementary schools; Georgia Presenters, an innovative statewide talent booking consortium; and Preservation Grants to encourage preservation of historic theatres with outside funding not readily available elsewhere.
