Conyers Rockdale Arts Council.jpg
Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

CONYERS – The Fox Theatre Institute (FTI), a division of Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Inc., has awarded Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts a financial grant award for $6,020 to restore both theater restrooms. Based in Atlanta, FTI offers programming, consulting and grant funding assistance to historic theaters and structures throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Overall, the FTI program has committed more than $500,120 in three funding categories this grant cycle.

“With the Fox Theatre Institute’s grant of $6,020.00 we will be able to restore and update both theater restrooms, which had become unsafe and in disrepair due to age and water issues,” said Shelli Siebert, executive director. “We are grateful for the funding opportunity that allows us to continue to host, safely and comfortably, the citizens and theater-goers of Conyers and Rockdale County.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos