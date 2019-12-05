CONYERS — Georgia Humanities strives to support nonprofit organizations that foster connections between people and ideas.
Through a competitive process, Georgia Humanities awards annual grants to such cultural, civic and educational entities. This year, the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts was honored to receive a grant.
Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts' newly revised mission of "connecting neighbors, cultivating artistic expression and celebrating our community's stories through the power of creativity and the arts" parallels and exemplifies the mission of Georgia Humanities.
CRCA's goal is to promote collaborative creativity in the community as they continue working to uncover, reclaim, restore, preserve and promote an appreciation of the county's black heritage through its recent project, "Embracing the History Around Us: Housing in the J.P. Carr Community."
The grant will be used to support the 2020 Black Heritage Symposium, Embracing the History Around Us: Housing in the J.P. Carr Community and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Along with inducting a new class of trailblazers into the Hall of Fame, this year's event will focus on housing in the historic black J.P. Carr Community.
Working in collaboration with the Conyers Housing Authority, the program will focus on the emergence of public housing in the 1960’s as a result of closing the Milstead Mill in Rockdale County.
A section of the Public Housing area was dedicated (segregated) to black families and this year's symposium will tell the story.
The 2020 Symposium will be held March 14, 2020 at the J.P. Carr Community Center Room.
For additional information contact Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts at 770)922-3143 or www.conyersarts.or