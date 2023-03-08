...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
easterly at 5 to 15 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Shown here, l-r, are Chauncy Scruggs as Ron, Aavyn Lee as Tom, Bill Wolski as Harvey, Douglas Santiago as Father Keating, Stage Manager Colleen Gregory, Mitchell T. Smith as Father Mullen, Thor Speeler as Father Dunn; bottom row, Rick Caruso as Joe, the Therapist, Doug Derry as Father McCall, Director Dave Di Pietro, David Alan Ksiazek as Pastor, Father Bennington.
Thor Speeler portrays Father Dunn in "Heaven In Chains."
Photo courtesy of Dylan Arnold Portraits
Shown are Mitchell Smith as Father Mullen, left, and Douglas Santiago as Father Keating.
Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts (CRCA) will begin producing and co-producing, with Reel Cool Entertainment, a series of theatrical shows this month, which will fall under the banner of Inspiration Theater.
The first show in this series is "Heaven in Chains" by playwright Norman Macera. This groundbreaking show surrounds four Roman Catholic priests who have been relieved of their religious duties and ordered to attend psychiatric evaluation and group therapy at a retreat home owned by the Archdiocese. These priests are being kept away from the general population because of their crimes committed against their faith.
"Heaven in Chains" is a powerful psychological drama torn from today’s headlines, peppered with dark comedy and satiric moments, which make an evening at the theater something to talk about.
"Heaven in Chains" launches the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts ongoing new theater series called Inspiration Theater. Each show in this groundbreaking line of theatrical presentations not only brings fresh new plays to the Conyers Rockdale County community, but to all of the surrounding metropolitan Atlanta theater region. Through these shows, CRCA will have the ability to spotlight and partner with nonprofit agencies that are committed to the betterment of all citizens. "Heaven in Chains" will highlight the work of Jerusalem House, which provides homeless and low-income individuals and families affected by HIV/AIDS in greater Atlanta with a continuum of housing options, supportive services, and educational opportunities that contribute to a resident’s overall self-sufficiency.
Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts connects neighbors, cultivates artistic expression, and celebrates the community’s stories through the power of creativity and the arts.
Reel Cool Entertainment is an LLC within the state of Georgia. It creates, develops, produces and releases original innovative content for the motion picture, television and theatrical industry.
For additional information and tickets to "Heaven in Chains," please visit www.conyersarts.org or call 770-922-3143. The play includes adult situations, sensitive themes, coarse language, a depiction of suicide and LGBTQ+ content. It may not be suitable for all patrons or children under 18.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
