CONYERS — Rockdale County and the city of Conyers are joining forces to combat the litter problem in the community. On Friday, March 11, employee volunteers from both governments, armed with neon safety vests, trash pickers and trash bags, will be deployed throughout six zones around the community to pick up litter and other discarded items.
“There has been a noticeable uptick in the amount of trash, debris and household waste throughout Rockdale County with kitchen appliances, car tires, sofas and bags of trash just to name a few," said Rockdale Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. "This does not represent who we, the citizens of Rockdale County, are! Through the joint partnership of the city of Conyers and Rockdale County, we are launching an aggressive 'war on litter' with a focused joint city/county clean-up event on Friday, March 11. Keeping our communities clean will take more than this one-time event. We all play a key role in keeping Rockdale/Conyers beautiful.”
Although county and city employee volunteers will be focused on March 11, county and city officials are encouraging citizens to help work together all year long to reduce the amount of litter on local roadways.
“How a community looks is extremely important to all of us at the city," said Mayor Vince Evans. "We already put a lot of emphasis from a code enforcement standpoint on addressing the litter problem that we and all other communities have. I expect this one county-wide trash pick-up day will be a frequent and ongoing event that hopefully will make a difference in our overall appearance."
