CONYERS — Conyers has approved an intergovernmental agreement with Rockdale County to cover methane remediation work at the old landfill on Miller Bottom Road.
The city and county have been instructed by the state Environmental Protection Division to develop and implement a methane mitigation plan to address methane releases at certain monitoring points that exceed allowable concentrations. Landfills are required to be monitoried for 30 years post-closure in Georgia.
The city and county contracted with Bunnell-Lammons Engineering Inc. to prepare the plan, and EPD approved the plan on May 20.
Brian Frix, director of Public Works and Transportation for the city, told the council that the methane releases have exceeded the state allowance at several of the monitoring wells.
“Essentially, the cap of the landfill has settled,” said Frix of the landfill that has been closed since the early ’90s. “The trash below has started to decompose and settle, so the cap has started to settle.”
When that happens, said Frix, it allows water to infiltrate the cap, which causes spikes in the methane levels.
The city will implement the plan by importing, placing and compacting soil at the cap of the landfill, conducting erosion control and conducting quality assurance testing and reporting.
Frix said the city has already acquired about 1,000 truckloads of soil for the project, which it has stockpiled at the Georgia International Horse Park.
The cost of the project has not yet been determined. The cost will be shared by the city and county, with the county paying 70% and the city 30%. Frix said it is likely that some of the costs will be reimbursed through the EPD’s Hazardous Waste Trust Fund. Any reimbursement will be allocated on the same percentage basis.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
