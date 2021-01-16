CONYERS – The Conyers-Rockdale Economic Development Council has appointed Sherri Washington, Rockdale County Commissioner Post 1, as vice chair of the council. The vice chair is responsible for providing support to the chairperson. In addition to standing-in for the chairperson if required, the vice chair may also be delegated specific areas of responsibility.
“I’m thrilled to accept this position and to partake in the expansion of economic development in Rockdale County,” Washington said, “This is truly an honor and I’m so excited to be a part of this council.”
In her new position as vice chair, Washington is encouraging the public to learn about the new Advancing Rockdale Economic Development Strategy in a virtual event on Jan. 20, from 3–4 p.m.
Rockdale County Government, the city of Conyers, and the Conyers-Rockdale Economic Development Council have partnered together, with the support of the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, to develop a new economic development strategy for the community. Pre-registration to attend is required at http://bit.ly/RCEDlaunch. For more information about the event, please contact Greg Wilson at gjwilson@uga.edu.
About CREDC: The mission of the Council is to promote and enhance the economic vitality of the community through the retention and/or expansion of existing business and the resource appropriate attraction of new business. Further, the Council will work in a variety of ways to promote a suitable climate for quality economic development in all its forms; industrial, commercial, institutional, retail and residential.
