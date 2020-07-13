CONYERS The program will operate Monday –Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Browse, Borrow & Go will allow customers to check out materials within a specified time frame. Services requiring the law library and genealogy, notary, proctoring, photocopying, and printing services will be available with social distancing measures in place. There will be a one-way entrance and exit at the front of the library.
Customers who would like to schedule an appointment should contact library staff at 770-388-5040, ext. 118 for an appointment and further instructions.
Customers are also encouraged to utilize the library's online (https://conyersrockdalelibrary.org/) services and resources. Curbside service will remain another option for library patrons who use this service. Curbside appointments can be scheduled by calling the Circulation Department at 770-388-5040.
For more information, or additional service needs, contact the library's Extension Service Office at 770-388-5040, ext. 109, or contact the library at publiccomment@conyersrockdalelibrary.org ) comment email.
Folliwng are guidelines established by the library to keep staff safe while providing access to the collection:
● Masks are required to ender and must be worn at all times while inside the library.
● Staff will wear masks and gloves.
● Social distancing guidelines must be followed - 6 ft apart.
● Appointments will be limited to 1 hour a day per patron.
● Stay home if you are sick.
