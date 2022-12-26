GivingTree_6483441.JPG

Dozens of gifts for homeless cats and dogs were collected as part of the Giving Tree program at Conyers-Rockdale Library.

 Special Photo

CONYERS — Patrons of the Conyers-Rockdale Library made sure that cats and dogs weren’t forgotten during this holiday gift-giving season. The library invited patrons to donate to the Giving Tree at the library, collecting pet food, blankets and other supplies to benefit Pound Puppies N’ Kittens, a nonprofit rescue organization serving Rockdale, Newton and other area animal control agencies.

Library Director Brenda Poku said past Giving Tree donation drives have been very successful.

