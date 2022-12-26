...LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG AND JUST
SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE 20 CORRIDOR...
A fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for
light snow to Athens, metro Atlanta and Atlanta's southern
suburbs. Isolated to scattered light snow showers should start to
move into metro Atlanta between 7 PM and 9 PM and quickly spread
south and eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off between
1 AM and 2 AM. A trace to a couple of hundredths of snow could
accumulate. However, you should closely monitor the forecast this
morning and early afternoon for any changes in timing or
intensity of this system.
Dozens of gifts for homeless cats and dogs were collected as part of the Giving Tree program at Conyers-Rockdale Library.
CONYERS — Patrons of the Conyers-Rockdale Library made sure that cats and dogs weren’t forgotten during this holiday gift-giving season. The library invited patrons to donate to the Giving Tree at the library, collecting pet food, blankets and other supplies to benefit Pound Puppies N’ Kittens, a nonprofit rescue organization serving Rockdale, Newton and other area animal control agencies.
Library Director Brenda Poku said past Giving Tree donation drives have been very successful.
“The response has always been positive. Our patrons and staff members really like giving back,” she said. “I think it’s important when we’re trying to better the community, that we remember our four-legged friends, too.”
“We promote reading, but we’re also in the business of supporting the community,” she said. Gulley added that economic conditions have made it difficult for many area organizations.
“Pound Puppies ‘N Kittens is really in need right now,” she said. “They have a lot of animals who’ve waited a long time for adoption, and it takes a lot to care for them. So we’re doing what we can to spread the word.”
The library collected donations of Fancy Feast canned cat food, PurinaOne dry food for dogs or cats, Purina ProPlan canned dog food, garbage bags, cat litter, puppy pads, training treats for dogs, Clorox bleach, laundry detergent, paper towels, cat toys, and fluffy blankets.
Pound Puppies ‘N Kittens works with local animal control facilities to rehabilitate and rehome unwanted animals. Adoption fees help cover medical costs, including spaying and neutering, which all rescued animals receive before being adopted out to new homes. Photos and information about adoptable pets are available at PPnK.org, or on their Facebook page.
“We genuinely thank the community for the contributions that will help support Pound Puppies ’N Kittens,” said Gulley.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.