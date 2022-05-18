CONYERS — Voters in Rockdale and Newton counties will be headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a number of elections. In Rockdale, voters will be asked if they want to continue to collect a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to fund a number of capital projects.
The sales tax referendum is expected to generate $89.1 million over the course of six years of collections. If approved by voters, the sales tax will take effect in 2023 and be a continuation of the SPLOST last approved in May 2016.
Under an agreement between Rockdale County and the city of Conyers, revenues collected will be divided based on the most recent census population figures. The county will receive 81.51%, or $72.6 million of collections, while the city will receive 18.49%, or $16.5 million.
Both the county and city have allocated dollar amounts to several broad categories of spending, with roads, bridges, sidewalks and transportation receiving the largest share in both entities. The county proposes to spend $35.2 million on these projects while the city estimates expenditures of $7.9 million.
The next largest share in the county will go toward renovations at the courthouse, totaling $19.6 million.
Neither the city nor county has developed a list of specific projects for the spending categories as needs and priorities can change over the life of SPLOST collections.
The complete project allocation lists for the city and county are as follows:
Rockdale County
♦ Roads, bridges, sidewalks and transportation — $35,199,846
♦ Sheriff — $5,346,000
♦ Fire and E911 — $8,019,000
♦ Parks and Recreation — $4,455,000
♦ Courthouse — $19,602,000
TOTAL — $72,621,846
City of Conyers
♦ Roads, bridges, sidewalks and transportation — $7,909,514
