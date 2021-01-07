CONYERS – Rockdale County, the City of Conyers, and the Conyers-Rockdale Economic Development Council are inviting the public to learn about the community's new Advancing Rockdale Economic Development Strategy in a virtual event on Jan. 20 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Over the past 12 months, the county, city and Economic Development Council have partnered, with the support of the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, to develop a new economic development strategy for the community. Throughout 2020 a steering committee comprised of local business, education, government, and community leaders has worked to craft a new vision and strategy for economic development in Rockdale County and Conyers through labor market and economic data analysis, stakeholder input, and a review of existing economic efforts.
The Advancing Rockdale Economic Development Strategy overview session will mark the release of the community’s new economic development strategy. The virtual event will share details of the process, key themes, vision and priorities for advancing economic development within the city and county. Pre-registration to attend is required at http://bit.ly/RCEDlaunch" http://bit.ly/RCEDlaunch.
For more information, please contact Greg Wilson at gjwilson@uga.edu.
