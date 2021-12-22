CONYERS — The city of Conyers and Rockdale County have approved intergovernmental agreements for the continuation of a 1% sales tax collection.
The six-year Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum will go before voters in conjunction with the Georgia Primary Election on May 24, 2022. If approved by voters, the 1% sales tax will take effect in 2023, following the expiration of the SPLOST approved in May 2016. The tax will be collected for six years and is expected to generate $89.1 million in revenues.
Rockdale County approved the intergovernmental agreement on Dec. 14, and the Conyers City Council followed suit on Dec. 15.
“I hope people continue to realize the importance of how much this has helped the city through the years, and the county as well,” said Mayor Vince Evans. “We would not have been able to do many of the things we’ve been able to do without the SPLOST, and I would hope the voters would continue to allow this to happen.”
Revenues collected will be divided between the city and county based on the most recent census population figures. The county will receive 81.51%, or $72.6 million of collections while the city will receive 18.49%, or $16.5 million.
Both the city and county have earmarked amounts for broad project categories as follows:
ROCKDALE COUNTY
• Roads, bridges, sidewalks and transportation - $35,199,846
• Sheriff - $5,346,000
• Fire and E911 - $8,019,000
• Parks and Recreation - $4,455,000
• Courthouse - $19,602,000
TOTAL - $72,621,846
CITY OF CONYERS
• Roads, bridges, sidewalks and transportation - $7,909,514
