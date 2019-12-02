cameron spivey

CONYERS — Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Cameron Spivey from Conyers,  sliced turkey for Thanksgiving dinner aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) on Nov. 28. Russell is underway conducting routine training in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

