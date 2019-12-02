CONYERS — Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Cameron Spivey from Conyers, sliced turkey for Thanksgiving dinner aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) on Nov. 28. Russell is underway conducting routine training in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
featured
Conyers sailor prepared Thanksgiving dinner aboard USS Russell
Latest News
- ASK AMY: Woman in treatment refuses to be 'the sick girl'
- Conyers sailor prepared Thanksgiving dinner aboard USS Russell
- School officer shoots armed Wisconsin student in classroom
- Fans pelted more than 45,000 stuffed animals at a Pennsylvania hockey team -- for charity, of course
- Louis van Amstel says son bullied by teacher for having two dads
Most Popular
Articles
- Winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Conyers, Dallas and Georgetown
- Final containment vessel ring placed for Vogtle Unit 4
- ASK AMY:Man worries about coming out to his girlfriend
- Kennesaw State student, Conyers native leads by example
- Community reaches out to Turner family; candlelight vigil planned Friday
- Georgia man charged in Thanksgiving Day murder
- Police escort brings Almond Turner home
- DARRELL HUCKABY: A word on PETA's publicity stunt: That dog won't hunt
- Newton County Jail second in the state to receive cutting edge full body scanner
- Death of Almond Turner saddens community
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
Online Poll
Voting
You voted: