CONYERS — Property owners in the city of Conyers can expect to pay a 10.8% increase in 2022 property taxes.
The city has announced plans to approve a 2022 millage rate of 13.82 mills at a Wednesday, Aug. 3 meeting. Although the new millage rate is less than last year’s, it will constitute a tax increase due to an overall increase in the value of taxable property in the city. The 2021 millage rate was 14.59, which was a 9.6% increase over the previous year.
According to the city, “The tax increase is necessary due to the inflationary cost of providing city services.”
Georgia law requires that governments each year calculate a rollback millage rate that would generate the same amount of tax collections as the previous year. According to the city, the fiscal year 2023 budget of $21.2 million will require a millage rate higher than the rollback rate.
Prior to adoption of the millage rate on Aug. 3, the city will hold three public hearings on the tax increase:
• Wednesday, July 20, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 27, 12 noon
• Wednesday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m.
The Aug. 3 public hearing will be followed by a called meeting at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of setting the millage. All meetings will be held at City Hall at 901 O’Kelly St., Conyers.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
