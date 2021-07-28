CONYERS — The city of Conyers is moving forward with renovations to the former city hall and Police Department on Scott Street to provide expanded space for a public safety complex.
At the City Council’s July 21 meeting, council members gave unanimous approval to a $2 million construction management contract with Reeves Young. The project will include renovations to five buildings on the Scott Street campus to provide updated headquarters for the Police Department, 911, fire services, Municipal Court, court services, probation services and Conyers Security Alert.
City Hall operations moved from the Scott Street location in late 2020 to new quarters on O’Kelly Street. Reeves Young was also the construction manager at risk for the new city hall project, and brought it in on time and under the budgeted $13.5 million.
Reeves Young has completed more than 30 projects in Conyers-Rockdale since 1993. The company, based in Sugar Hill, cites more than 60 years of contracting experience. Reeves Young’s portfolio of qualifications includes the McDonough City Hall, Nancy Guinn Library, Newnan Public Safety Complex, Jim R. Miller Park Exhibit Hall, and DeKalb County Courthouse.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
