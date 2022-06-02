CONYERS — With Memorial Day behind us, it’s time once again to start planning for Independence Day celebrations.
The city of Conyers is planning to host its annual Red, White and Boom celebration on July 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers, featuring fireworks, music, food and more.
Bank Street will be closed to through-traffic and parking on Sunday, July 3 in anticipation of the set-up of the festivities. The main stage on Bank Street will feature Atlanta’s Contagious Band and local artists beginning at 7 p.m. Food trucks scheduled to participate include Atlanta Pizza, Burger Brothers, Jerk Brothers, South of Philly, Thank Cod Fish and Chips, Hot Mama’s Cooking, Issa Funnel Cake, Kona Ice, the Carnival Food Truck, Rio’s Italian Ice and Atlanta Lemonade. Children’s activities will be in the lower tier of the city’s Main Street parking lot.
A secondary stage at the Olde Town Pavilion (dubbed the Patriotic Pavilion for Red, White and Boom) at Randal S. Mills City Center Park will feature local favorite the Tiger Bragg Band. Olde Town restaurant The Celtic Tavern is hosting a beer garden at the Patriotic Pavilion.
Citizens are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening of patriotic festivities in Olde Town Conyers. Fireworks will begin at dark, or between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Roads in the immediate area of the festivities will close at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Pine Street (between Milstead Avenue and Pine Log Road), Main Street (at Milstead Avenue south to Main Street parking lot), Center Street, Court Street, and Commercial Street will all be closed to through-traffic by Conyers Police.
“We are prepared to welcome everyone to Olde Town Conyers for the patriotic festivities and ask that the public exercise patience and caution due to limited parking when arriving for the event and safety at the conclusion of the event,” said Chief of Police Gene Wilson.
Parking lots that front Milstead Avenue at the Rockdale County Courthouse will not be available to the public for parking or spectating as it is close to the fireworks launch area and only authorized personnel are permitted in the area. Parking is encouraged throughout Olde Town in church parking lots, city parking lots, etc.
A complimentary shuttle service will run between the hours of 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on July 3 from two parking areas: the Rockdale County Government Annex at 1400 Parker Road and Rockdale Career Academy at 1064 Culpepper Drive.
Shuttles will transport those attending the event to a convenient drop-off point in Olde Town Conyers and provide return transport to the lots off Parker Road.
In the event of severe inclement weather on July 3, the public is encouraged to stay tuned to the city and county social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates on whether the event will be rescheduled. If postponed on July 3, only the fireworks portion of the Red, White and Boom event will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information on the Red, White and Boom and other events, visit conyersga.com and follow the city’s social media channels.
