CONYERS — The city of Conyers is in the process of redrawing its district lines based on the results of the 2020 Census.
City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck told City Council members April 19 that some of the council voting districts were “slightly uneven” after the census and had to be redrawn in order to comply with the one-person, one-vote equality principle, which ensures that the voting districts are not disproportionate in size enough to diminish the voting power of any citizen.
Bootcheck said a review of census data showed that the population apportionment in the city’s voting districts has a deviation of 11.3%, which is greater than the 10% allowed under law. Under the plan proposed to the council in April, the districts would have a population deviation of 1.4%, Bootcheck said.
Bootcheck said that only minor changes were necessary to redraw the districts, and that all four districts remain majority minority. Under law, no district may be more than 80% minority. Bootcheck said the greatest minority population percentage under the new map is in District 1 with 76%.
A public hearing on the proposed map will be held May 17, with a vote set for June 7.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
