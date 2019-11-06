CONYERS — Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology freshmen in Scott Robinson’s class recently partnered with Conyers Stormwater Manager Javier Sayago to study the effects of pollution on Boar Tusk Creek, the waterway on the Magnet School’s campus.
Robinson and Sayago met at the Georgia Adopt-A-Stream conference last spring and the two reconnected when Sayago began working for the city’s stormwater division this past summer. Robinson asked Sayago, a certified Adopt-A-Stream trainer, to assist in leading chemical and bacterial workshops with his students on a waterway on the Magnet School campus, Boar Tusk Creek. Boar Tusk Creek is listed by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division as one of the impaired, or polluted, waterways in the city of Conyers.
Sayago led a total of 10 sessions in mid-October with 88 RMSST students; five sessions centered on chemical monitoring and five focused on bacterial, or E.coli, monitoring.
Students participated in a combination of classroom and field sessions where they tested samples of water from Boar Tusk Creek. The chemical workshop taught students how to measure air and water temperatures, pH levels, conductivity and dissolved oxygen while in the bacterial workshops, students learned how to collect water samples, plate samples in the lab and count E.coli colonies.
Students were given the opportunity through their studies to earn Adopt-A-Stream certifications.
“We hope these workshops will afford students the opportunity to invest in the ecosystem around them and continue monitoring the progress in Boar Tusk Creek throughout their high school years,” said Sayago. “By having students with certifications issued by Adopt-A-Stream, there is a chance that through monitoring the creek, the possible source of pollution could be identified and addressed to remove the creek from the impaired water list.”
Georgia Adopt-A-Stream promotes public participation through partnerships with Georgia’s cities and counties while learning about the health of our creeks and rivers and promoting stewardship of water resources.