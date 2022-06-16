CONYERS — A special use permit request for a drinking place that also offers hookah smoking was tabled by the Conyers City Council Wednesday in order to give council members more time to research that type of business and its potential impact.
Retired DeKalb County educators Sylvester and Sheila Nelloms requested the SUP in order to open a franchise of CRU Urban Lounge in the former Diggy’s Grill location at 1377 Old McDonough Highway. The SUP is required in order to locate a drinking establishment in the Gateway Village - Urban Village District. The property is owned by Muddessar Ahmed of Omega Builders.
If the SUP is approved, CRU Lounge will be open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sundays, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays, and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Patrons will be required to make reservations, which would be limited to two-hour intervals.
The Conyers Rockdale Planning Commission held a public hearing on the SUP application on June 9 and recommended approval by a 3-2 vote. The Conyers Planning and Inspection Services Department also recommended approval.
But with Mayor Vince Evans absent from Wednesday’s meeting, and with council members having remaining questions about the business and its impact on law enforcement and the surrounding community, the council voted to table the request until its July 20 meeting.
During a public hearing before the council Wednesday, Sheila Nelloms said CRU is the largest and only Black-owned bar and nightlife franchise in the country. She said CRU would be a “safe, welcome addition to the Conyers social scene.”
Nelloms said she and her husband have taken measures to ensure that they operate responsibly. She said they plan to have private, licensed security on site at all times, a well-lit parking lot with video security camera monitoring, no loitering will be allowed in the parking lot, and one manager and one owner will be on premises at all times during operating hours.
“We will not allow any activity that will cause a disturbance in the area,” she said.
Three people spoke in favor of the SUP, including the Nelloms’ daughter, who is a doctoral student and professor at Georgia State.
Iris Settle also spoke in favor, saying CRU would be a great addition to Conyers.
“I am sick and tired of having to drive all the way to downtown Atlanta just to have a good time,” she said.
William Settle said he was looking forward to having a business that provides entertainment for “grown folks.”
Two people spoke in opposition to the business.
Jeanette Mcfarland said she and her husband moved to Conyers six years ago after retirement and are opposed to “a drinking place.”
“Conyers has 17 liquor stores in a 12-square-mile radius,” she said. “How in the world has this been allowed to happen? I ask respectfully, why would Conyers need a business that encourages people to come out of their homes and consume alcohol in this facility?”
She said she was concerned that the business would lead to an increase in “gun violence, crime, fights, theft and the possibility of rapes and prostitution.”
Loretta McIntosh said a drinking establishment would create a burden for police and contribute to the destruction of families.
“Instead of being home and spending time with their children, this is taking parents to this drinking place instead of spending family time,” she said.
“I would say take your business someplace else, but I wouldn’t want this to be taken to any community,” she added.
Conyers currently has one other drinking place — The Pointe in Olde Town Conyers.
Editor’s note: Loretta McIntosh is an employee of the Rockdale Citizen.
