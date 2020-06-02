Following a long night of rioting Saturday in downtown Atlanta in protest of George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a 2020 Heritage graduate asked his mother what her plans were Sunday.
With many businesses damaged as a result of the riots, Anthony Thomas told his mother he wanted to make a trip downtown to help clean up the city.
His reasonings for doing so were quite simple in his mind.
“I went downtown to help clean up my city because we are hurting," Thomas said. "My culture is grieving out of an ulcer that’s been ignored for centuries. I don’t agree with the violent actions, but I understand the validity of our pain. That’s why I did it."
Thomas plans to attend Fort Valley State University in the Fall and will major in Biology and Animal Sciences.
