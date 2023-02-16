Nature’s glory

The Big Haynes Creek Nature Center at the Georgia International Horse Park is a hidden gem in Conyers. The city and its partners will plant a tree at the nature center Friday, Feb. 24, in honor of Arbor Day.

CONYERS — The city of Conyers will partner with the Georgia Forestry Commission, Rockdale County Master Gardeners and the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival on Friday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. to plant a tree at the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center, located at the Georgia International Horse Park, in celebration of Arbor Day.

Mayor Vince Evans and employees from the city's Planning and Inspections, Code Enforcement and Public Works divisions and the Georgia International Horse Park, where the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center is located, will be present at the ceremonial tree planting. Evans will read a proclamation officially proclaiming Friday, Feb. 24 as Arbor Day in Conyers. City residents are encouraged to plant trees on their own properties throughout the month of February in celebration of Arbor Day. February is the ideal time to plant trees and shrubs in Georgia because most newly planted trees will flourish if established in the winter months.

