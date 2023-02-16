The Big Haynes Creek Nature Center at the Georgia International Horse Park is a hidden gem in Conyers. The city and its partners will plant a tree at the nature center Friday, Feb. 24, in honor of Arbor Day.
CONYERS — The city of Conyers will partner with the Georgia Forestry Commission, Rockdale County Master Gardeners and the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival on Friday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. to plant a tree at the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center, located at the Georgia International Horse Park, in celebration of Arbor Day.
Mayor Vince Evans and employees from the city's Planning and Inspections, Code Enforcement and Public Works divisions and the Georgia International Horse Park, where the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center is located, will be present at the ceremonial tree planting. Evans will read a proclamation officially proclaiming Friday, Feb. 24 as Arbor Day in Conyers. City residents are encouraged to plant trees on their own properties throughout the month of February in celebration of Arbor Day. February is the ideal time to plant trees and shrubs in Georgia because most newly planted trees will flourish if established in the winter months.
Along with the ceremonial tree planting, the first 20 attendees will receive free tree saplings courtesy of the Georgia Forestry Commission. Experts will also be on hand for tree planting and gardening tips to support pollinators and attract wildlife as residents prepare for spring. Conyers celebrates 31 consecutive years in 2023 of being named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Following the program, nature center staff encourages attendees to explore the nearby trails to find "Treasures in the Trees." The new month-long program kicks off February 24 and runs through March 24 prior to the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival at the GIHP on March 25-26. Several hidden paper blossoms will be attached to trees along one of the trails. Visitors who find the blossoms can turn them in at the festival's information booth to receive a one-of-a-kind keepsake from featured festival artisan Jennifer Drake of Glass Creations.
"The city is proud to celebrate 31 consecutive years in 2023 as being named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation and looks forward to planting another tree towards maintaining those standards on this year's Arbor Day," said Evans.
