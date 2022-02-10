...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
westerly at 5-10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
CONYERS — The city of Conyers will partner with the Rockdale Extension Service, Georgia Forestry Commission and the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center to celebrate Arbor Day with the planting of a tree. The celebration will take place Friday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Rockdale County Master Gardeners Association Memorial Arboretum, located at the Georgia International Horse Park.
City Council member Charlie Bryant and employees from the city’s Code Enforcement and Public Works divisions and the Georgia International Horse Park will be present at the ceremonial tree planting. Bryant will read a proclamation officially proclaiming Friday, Feb. 18 as Arbor Day in the city of Conyers. City residents are encouraged to plant trees on their own properties throughout the month of February in celebration of Arbor Day. February is the ideal time to plant trees and shrubs in Georgia because most newly planted trees will flourish if established in the winter months.
The year 2022 is the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day and Conyers celebrates 30 consecutive years of being named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. Based on achievements in 2021, the city also received a Growth Award by the Arbor Day Foundation. The Growth Award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories that combine to build sustainable community forestry programs on the long term.
“Our staff has coordinated Arbor Day festivities for many years and Code Enforcement is pleased to work to maintain Tree City USA standards each year,” said Code Enforcement supervisor Melissa Staton. “Code enforcement’s mission is to educate and enforce all of the city’s ordinances, which includes a tree ordinance developed to protect our trees and keep the city green and sustainable for future generations. The arboretum is a serene and picturesque location to plant an additional native tree to add to the beauty of the area that the Rockdale County Master Gardeners work so hard to maintain.”
