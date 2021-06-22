CONYERS — The Conyers City Council voted last week to issue up to $7.25 million in Tax Allocation District bonds for the Salem Gate project.
Proceeds from the bonds will be used to pay for infrastructure improvements for the redevelopment of the old Salem Gate shopping center by IP-TL Conyers LLC, an affiliate of Tri-Land Properties. The bonds are expected to be issued in late July. The council vote was 3-1, with council members Cleveland Stroud, Gerald Hinesley and Valyncia Smith in favor and Connie Alsobrook opposed. Mayor Vince Evans was absent from the meeting.
Tri-Land purchased the site of the former Salem Gate shopping center in the mid-2000s, but redevelopment of the property got delayed by the recession. Tri-Land broke ground on the development in April 2019 and demolished the aging shopping center that had become an eyesore.
The project is part of a public-private partnership in which the city created a Tax Allocation District for the property bounded by Iris Drive and Old Salem Road. Under the TAD, the city, county and school system have agreed to keep property taxes for the property at the current level through Dec. 31, 2043. As the property is redeveloped, any increased tax revenues generated by the increased property value would be deposited into a special city fund to repay Tri-Land for infrastructure costs.
According to the city’s bond attorney, Murray Barnes Finister LLP, the “TAD bonds will be repaid solely from the tax allocation increments generated annually within the TAD. The city is not obligated to levy additional taxes and has no obligation to repay the TAD bonds if the tax allocation increments are insufficient to repay the TAD bonds.”
The developer has agreed to invest a minimum of $22.5 million in the project, constructing a minimum of 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office, and/or hotel buildings, along with infrastructure improvements, in order to be able to use the tax allocation increments for infrastructure improvements. Those allowed uses include improvements to Old Salem Road and entrances to Iris Drive, related utilities, stormwater detention ponds, parking lot improvements, street and site lighting, irrigation, landscaping, fencing and site amenities. Bond proceeds will also be used to pay debt service on the bonds.
According to city documents, no reimbursements from the TAD bond proceeds will be paid to the developer until the minimum development requirements have been met.
